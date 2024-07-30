 Viral video: Pune woman dances at team meeting in office conference room. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral video: Pune woman dances at team meeting in office conference room. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 30, 2024 04:37 PM IST

A clip showcasing a woman grooving to the song O Rangrez while in an office meeting has grabbed the attention of many.

Dance videos are a super popular form of content that people enjoy watching. While numerous dance videos are shared every now and then on social media, a few of them go viral. Now, a clip showcasing a woman grooving to the song O Rangrez while in an office meeting has grabbed the attention of many.

Snapshot of the woman dancing to in office meeting.
Snapshot of the woman dancing to in office meeting.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle Anjali Patwal. The clip shows Patwal standing in what seems to be an office meeting room. As there are other employees in front of her and a few connected virtually, she can be seen dancing gracefully to the song O Rangrez. At the end of the clip, people around her burst into applause for her performance. (Also Read: African woman shows desi thumkas during surprise dance to Indian song at Korean wedding. Watch)

While sharing the video, a text inlay on it read, "POV: You wrote 'dance' as your hobby on your resume, and now your first team meeting looks like this."

Watch the video of the woman here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, people have a lot to say about her colleagues’ reactions)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “We need more creativity for sure in team meetings."

Another Instagram user, Chetan, said, "Ninja technique for increment, but I dance only during baraat that too on naagin music."

"Whenever things like these used to happen in previous organisation I, I used to sink down in my chair," commented user Kislay Kanti Dhar.

A fourth user shared, "It takes gut to do this in front of the office people, in an office meeting."

Someone else added, "Cringe, I would have run off."

