Woman dances to Khalasi in office, people have a lot to say about her colleagues’ reactions

A video of a woman dancing to the Coke Studio song Khalasi was shared on social media. The video shows her dancing to the song while in her office in front of her colleagues. The image shows a woman dancing to Khalasi in her office. (Instagram/@khushiichauhan__21)

Instagram user Khushi, whose bio says she is a dancer, shared the video. “Khalasi fever is still on,” she wrote along with a fire emoticon. She also added that the video shows thirty seconds of her performance which lasted for over three minutes.

The video opens to show Khushi standing in the middle of a room while wearing traditional attire. Her colleagues are seen standing all around her. Throughout the video, she is seen showing various moves while dancing to the song.

Take a look at the dance video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, the video has collected more than 9.9 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated several likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. While some praised her dance, others pointed out that they would have reacted more enthusiastically than her colleagues.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“I want to ignore all my problems the way you ignored surrounding people’s reactions,” posted an Instagram user. “Public is boring. I would have shouted ‘Wow, my girl’,” added another. “Dance was fire but the audience was cold,” joined a third. “Audience clearly didn’t pass the vibe check,” wrote a fourth.

About Khalasi:

Gujarati track Khalasi became an online sensation after it was released by Coke Studio India in 2023. Sung by Aditya Gadhvi with Achint Thakka, this peppy number tells the tale of a limitless sailor.

According to the official description on YouTube, this song is about a sailor “who has set out to explore through the shores of Gujarat. The song speaks of his tenuous, adventurous voyage, his delightful experiences and his enthusiasm with which he takes on life while he is sailing away!”