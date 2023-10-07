News / Trending / Quick Style's amazing dance to Khalasi is a hit. Watch

Quick Style's amazing dance to Khalasi is a hit. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 07, 2023 08:02 AM IST

The dance video shared by Quick Style has won the hearts of many people on social media. Watch the video here.

Dance group Quick Style gained immense popularity after their performance to the song Kala Cashma. Now, once again, they have made heads turn with their amazing dance to the song Khalasi by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi.

Snapshot of Quick Style dancing to Khalasi. (Instagram/@QuickStyle)
The video shows the dance group grooving to th song Khalasi. Each member from the group, matches their dance and expressions to the energetic beats of the song. Their performance might make you groove too.

Watch Quick Style dancing to Khalasi here:

This post was shared on August 2. Since being posted, it has been liked more than seven lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has thousands of comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share that they were impressed by the song.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "You guys are awesome."

A second said, "I was smiling whole time just, wow."

A third commented, "I literally love them, the best dancers."

"Just outstanding!" posted another.

Several others have reacted to the video using heart and heart eye emojis.

Earlier, another dance video to this song had taken social media by storm. This video was shared on Instagram by Ensō Studio. Two men wearing kurtas are seen at the start of the video. Every dancing move they do is precisely timed to the music of the song Khalasi.

