Viral video: Shocking moment when forest department freed leopard's head from a metal vessel

A leopard in the Dhule district of Maharashtra had a metal vessel stuck around its head, leaving the animal helpless for five hours. After the leopard was discovered, the forest department immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to successfully free the trapped animal from the metal vessel. A video of this incident was shared on X by ANI. After being posted, it quickly garnered the attention of many. Snapshot of the leopard with its head stuck in the vessel. (X/@ANI)

“Maharashtra: A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district and was later rescued by the Forest Department,” wrote ANI as they posted the clip. (Also Read: Leopard spotted walking on a boundary wall in Mumbai. Scary moment captured on camera)

The video shows the leopard inside a shelter with its head stuck in the vessel. A few forest officials can be seen helping the wild animal. You can see them carefully and skillfully using a tool to cut the metal object to free the leopard. The officials work with utmost care and caution, ensuring that the animal is not harmed in any way.

This post was shared on March 3. Since being posted, it has garnered over 57,000 views. The post also has more than 300 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Leopard sighting in Delhi’s Bawana keeps forest officials on their toes)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual said, “Great work! Kudos to the team."

A second said, "Poor cat, must have been so scared."

"Glad to see the leopard being rescued, and well," commented a third.

Earlier, a leopard was rescued after it strayed into a residential area. A call regarding the leopard sighting at a wood storage shed in Chikali was received by the forest department. Volunteers from the RESQ Charitable Trust team were dispatched after the department contacted them. Upon being caught, the 3-year-old leopard was sedated and transported to the RESQ treatment transit centre.