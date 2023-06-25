Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foodies react to chocolate ice cream being made using oil, call it ‘oil cream’

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 25, 2023 05:51 PM IST

The viral video that showcases the making of chocolate ice cream inside a factory has prompted netizens to ask ‘oil kyun dala’.

Ice cream is undoubtedly a universally adored dessert that brings joy to people of all ages. Whether it’s relished with family and friends or savoured alone, ice cream has a magical ability to brighten anyone’s day in minutes. But have you ever wondered how this delectable treat is made? Well, a video showing just the same has gone viral on the Internet, stirring mixed emotions due to the inclusion of a particular ingredient.

Man adds oodles of oil to prepare chocolate syrup and later dips popsicles into it. (Instagram/@planetashish)

“Chocolate ice cream making in factory,” reads the caption along with the video shared on Planet Ashish’s Instagram page. The intriguing video showcases the making of chocolate ice cream inside a factory. It starts with a man creating and shaping the ice cream base into moulds. As the video progresses, he de-moulds the popsicles and prepares the chocolate syrup. What happened next caught the attention of many and left them in splits. The man prepares chocolate syrup using a significant amount of oil and later dips the popsicles into it.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on June 7 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 3.4 million views, and the numbers are still rising. Many even shared their thoughts via comments. While many were in for a surprise as they saw oil being added to the chocolate syrup, others took a hilarious route and shared that it’s not ice cream but ‘oil cream’. A few even pointed out the difference between ice creams and frozen desserts.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Ice cream me oil, OMG,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is not ice cream, it’s oil cream.” “Oil kyu dala (why did you put oil)?” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “That’s the difference b/w frozen desserts and ice cream.” “Kwality Walls has frozen dessert printed on it which means it has hydrogenated oil & it’s not ice cream made from milk. Amul, Havmor, Mother Dairy are the safest!” added a fifth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral food chocolate instagram viral video
