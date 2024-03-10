Viral video shows man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. Swiggy India drops a comment

A video of a man cooking a mini aloo paratha went viral on social media and elicited numerous responses from people, including one from Swiggy India. Wondering why? Well, the man cooked the aloo paratha on a CPU instead of a gas stove. Unusual, right? Man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. (Instagram/@lets_tech_official)

“Cooking aloo ka paratha on a CPU,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram handle @lets_tech_official. In the clip, one can see a man preparing dough for aloo paratha. As the video goes on, he rolls the dough and stuffs it with potato. Towards the end of the clip, he cooks paratha in oil on the CPU.

After the video went viral on Instagram, Swiggy India commented, “Mother ke hath ka khana (no sign) motherboard pe banaya hua khaana (yes sign).”

“When you want to become a chef and your family forces you to become an engineer,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “CPU is not Central Processing Unit. It is Cooking Parantha Utensil.”

“You take orders for wedding functions?” asked a third.

A fourth commented, “I’m gonna buy I9 for making rice on it.”

“Finally, I could use my overheating CPU for something!” shared a fifth.

This, however, is not the first time that he cooked something on a CPU. Earlier, he cooked an omelette on the CPU and shared the video online. The video shows him beating an egg in a bowl and then filling it in a syringe and transferring it to the CPU to cook it. Expectedly, this video went viral and garnered numerous responses from people. An individual commented on this video and wrote, “I was not ready for this!” while another added, “Give it to me, bro. I want to eat it.”

