 Viral video shows man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. Swiggy drops a comment | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Viral video shows man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. Swiggy India drops a comment

Viral video shows man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. Swiggy India drops a comment

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 10, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Swiggy India shared a witty response to the viral video of a man cooking mini aloo paratha on the CPU. It has left people in stitches.

A video of a man cooking a mini aloo paratha went viral on social media and elicited numerous responses from people, including one from Swiggy India. Wondering why? Well, the man cooked the aloo paratha on a CPU instead of a gas stove. Unusual, right?

Man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. (Instagram/@lets_tech_official)
Man cooking mini aloo paratha on CPU. (Instagram/@lets_tech_official)

Read| Anand Mahindra shares video of man making huge paratha, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

“Cooking aloo ka paratha on a CPU,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram handle @lets_tech_official. In the clip, one can see a man preparing dough for aloo paratha. As the video goes on, he rolls the dough and stuffs it with potato. Towards the end of the clip, he cooks paratha in oil on the CPU.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the viral video here:

After the video went viral on Instagram, Swiggy India commented, “Mother ke hath ka khana (no sign) motherboard pe banaya hua khaana (yes sign).”

Check out how others reacted to this post here:

“When you want to become a chef and your family forces you to become an engineer,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “CPU is not Central Processing Unit. It is Cooking Parantha Utensil.”

“You take orders for wedding functions?” asked a third.

A fourth commented, “I’m gonna buy I9 for making rice on it.”

“Finally, I could use my overheating CPU for something!” shared a fifth.

Also Read| Man makes ‘pitai paratha’ in viral video, Swiggy reacts

This, however, is not the first time that he cooked something on a CPU. Earlier, he cooked an omelette on the CPU and shared the video online. The video shows him beating an egg in a bowl and then filling it in a syringe and transferring it to the CPU to cook it. Expectedly, this video went viral and garnered numerous responses from people. An individual commented on this video and wrote, “I was not ready for this!” while another added, “Give it to me, bro. I want to eat it.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On