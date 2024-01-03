Man makes ‘pitai paratha’ in viral video, Swiggy reacts

A video of a man making a paratha has taken the Internet by storm. You may wonder why? Well, the man ditched the common method of preparing the paratha. Instead, he uses his hands to prepare it. The video has left people equally amused and disgusted. While some reacted to the video by saying that he seemed to have ‘turned paratha back to dough’, others raised concerns about hygiene. Street vendor making paratha by beating it with his hands. (Instagram/@foodie_saurabh_)

“Pitai paratha,” wrote content creator Saurabh Birari while sharing the video on Instagram. The clip shows the street vendor making the paratha by repeatedly beating it with his bare hands. This results in the paratha breaking into multiple pieces.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on December 12 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 5.2 million views. Additionally, the video has collected a flurry of likes and comments, including one from Swiggy. The food delivery company wrote, “Paratha be like: mujhe kyu toda? [Why did you break me?]”

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this viral video here:

“Beating that like it owes him money,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “You chewed it for me. Thanks.”

“Me when my bike’s seat is dirty,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Just why?”

“No gloves, no hygiene,” pointed out a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “Bro turned paratha back to aata [dough].”

“Brother wanted to be a Dhobi (laundry worker), but his father made him open a food stall,” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever had ‘pitai paratha’ shown in this video?