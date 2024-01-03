close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad as petrol pumps go dry. Watch

Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad as petrol pumps go dry. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 03, 2024 12:13 PM IST

The video shows a Zomato agent cheerfully waving to people on the streets of Hyderabad while on his way to deliver food.

As petrol pumps in Hyderabad reportedly ran dry after a nationwide protest by truck drivers over the hit-and-run provision of the new penal law, a video of a Zomato delivery agent riding on a horse to deliver orders has been gaining traction online. The man can be seen navigating through bikes and cars on the streets of Hyderabad.

Zomato agent riding a horse to deliver an order in Hyderabad. (X/@ArbaazTheGreat1)
Zomato agent riding a horse to deliver an order in Hyderabad. (X/@ArbaazTheGreat1)

Read| Woman rides bike dressed as Zomato delivery agent, CEO Deepinder Goyal responds

“Hyderabadi kuch bhi kar dete [People in Hyderabad can do anything]. Due to the closure of petrol pumps in Hyderabad, a Zomato delivery boy came out to deliver food on a horse at Chanchalguda near the Imperial Hotel,” wrote X user ‘Arbaaz The Great’ on the microblogging platform.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video shows the man cheerfully waving to people on the streets while on his way to make the delivery.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 2 on X. It has since received over 60,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how X users responded to this video:

“Hope the food package survived the bumpy ride. But a very interesting choice of horse power though,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The dedication is at its peak.”

“Hyderabad is not for beginners,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Incredible! This is unbelievable! It’s just superb! I can’t believe my eyes!”

“Zomato da jawab nahin [There’s no match to Zomato],” chimed in a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever come across any such delivery agent?

Also Read|60 container charge excessive and unfair’: Zomato clarifies after woman raises concern on Twitter

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out