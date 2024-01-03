Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad as petrol pumps go dry. Watch

As petrol pumps in Hyderabad reportedly ran dry after a nationwide protest by truck drivers over the hit-and-run provision of the new penal law, a video of a Zomato delivery agent riding on a horse to deliver orders has been gaining traction online. The man can be seen navigating through bikes and cars on the streets of Hyderabad. Zomato agent riding a horse to deliver an order in Hyderabad. (X/@ArbaazTheGreat1)

“Hyderabadi kuch bhi kar dete [People in Hyderabad can do anything]. Due to the closure of petrol pumps in Hyderabad, a Zomato delivery boy came out to deliver food on a horse at Chanchalguda near the Imperial Hotel,” wrote X user ‘Arbaaz The Great’ on the microblogging platform.

The video shows the man cheerfully waving to people on the streets while on his way to make the delivery.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 2 on X. It has since received over 60,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how X users responded to this video:

“Hope the food package survived the bumpy ride. But a very interesting choice of horse power though,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The dedication is at its peak.”

“Hyderabad is not for beginners,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Incredible! This is unbelievable! It’s just superb! I can’t believe my eyes!”

“Zomato da jawab nahin [There’s no match to Zomato],” chimed in a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever come across any such delivery agent?