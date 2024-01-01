Man pays 500 for food at airport, calls it ‘daylight robbery’. Tweet divides Internet

A man took to X to share about paying ₹500 at an airport for food. In his post, he added that he paid the amount for a plate of rajma chawal and a glass of beverage. His share has sparked a chatter among X users. While some seconded him and started a conversation about the high prices of items at airports, others argued that the charge was not unjustified. An X user shared this picture along with his tweet about airport food. (X/@chiefsanjay)

X user Dr Sanjay Arora PhD shared his experience on X. “I’ve never understood why we get fleeced at the airports. I got his simple dish of Rajma Chawal with a coke for 500/- bucks. Isn’t that daylight robbery? Just because someone’s travelling by air doesn’t mean they have to be looted!” he shared. Arora also shared a picture of the food he ordered.

Take a look at this tweet on airport food:

The tweet was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 1,900 likes. While some people sided with Arora, others argued that shops have to charge higher for regular items to sustain their business.

What did X users say about this tweet on airport food?

“I was part of an airport retailing company. The developer wants a minimum guarantee of 26% of revenue, whichever is higher. So at Airports, you pay margin for Mnf + Distributor + Dealer + Retailer + Airport Developer + Tax,” shared an X user. “Last week in Kolkata airport, I had to pay Rs. 300/- for one small cup of tea,” joined another.

“It costs a lot to set up the airport. And it costs a lot to rent a place in an airport and it costs a lot to employ people at the airport as it is a very secure place. Hence, it costs a lot to serve you food there. Just like it costs more to serve coffee in a 5-star than in a roadside stall,” added a third. “It’s like the cost of plane tickets. The actual airfare is low, it’s the airport charges,” expressed a fourth. “Unless there are unavoidable circumstances, avoid eating at the airport,” wrote a fifth.