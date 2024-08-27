Viral video: Swift standing amid sea of Porsches in Bengaluru traffic surprises people

Bengaluru's traffic congestion is a notorious problem, and it is often highlighted in social media visuals, like this video on Instagram, which shows several luxury cars stuck in traffic. However, the clip has gone viral for an unexpected reason. The image shows a lone Swift standing on a road dominated by a group of Porsches in Bengaluru traffic. (Instagram/va_supercars)

The video was posted on the Instagram page VA Supercars. “When Porsche decides to take over!” reads the caption posted along with the clip. The short video shows a glimpse of multiple Porsche cars standing in traffic. However, a Swift standing in the middle of the line has captured people's attention.

Take a look at the viral video of the cars here:

With over 3.6 million views, the video has gone viral - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

“Why always a swift in between,” joked an Instagram user. “There's one imposter there,” added another, referencing a term from the popular game Among Us.

While a third commented, “Swift decided to lead the way for them!” a fourth joined, “Swift enters the chat.” A fifth wrote, “2 crore ki car ke beech mai 5 lakh ki swift (A ₹5 lakh Swift among ₹2 crore cars).”

Porsche is one of the most sought-after luxury car brands in the world. The company started its journey in 1948 with its Type 356 vehicles. However, as per their official website, the groundwork for this luxury car company was laid in 1930. In modern terms, that period can be considered the company's startup phase.

What do you think about this video showing a Swift standing in the middle of the road surrounded by Porsches?