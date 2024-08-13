Man tries lighting cigarette using Porsche’s exhaust: ‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes’

In the pursuit of online fame, people often engage in reckless stunts that can prove very dangerous. One such instance was captured on camera, and it shows a man trying to light a cigarette using a luxury car’s modified exhaust. The image shows a man using a Porsche’s exhaust to light a cigarette. (Instagram/@mohammedmisbahhh)

“What's the better way to Light a Cigarette? PS: I don’t smoke. Smoking is injurious to health. Ft - Porsche 718 Cayman in Racing Yellow Shade W/ flame kit,” wrote an Instagram user while sharing the video.

The clip shows a man holding a cigarette in front of the car’s tailpipe. Within a few seconds, the driver starts the vehicle, and a flame comes out of the modified exhaust pipe, injuring the person holding the cigarette.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The video, since being shared, has gone viral. It has also prompted people to post varied comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the share.

How Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

“Next time, keep it in your mouth and try,” wrote an Instagram user. “How didn’t he get hurt badly,” wondered another. “That is an expensive lighter,” commented a third. "Please put a disclaimer that such acts should not be replicated at home," expressed a fourth.

About Porsche 718 Cayman:

According to the official website, this model is a “mid-engined roadster that unite the sporting spirit of the legendary Porsche 718 with the sports car of tomorrow – and transfer it to the roads of today’s world.”

The car has sporty edges with defined formal contours. It comes with two luggage compartments and ample legroom.

What are your thoughts on this video of a man trying to light a cigarette using Porsche exhaust?