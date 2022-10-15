Virat Kohli fangirl from Ladakh plays cricket, video shows kid’s amazing batting skills

A video showing the amazing talents of a little girl from Ladakh is winning hearts online. Shared on Twitter, the video captures the kid’s batting skills. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you amused.

The video is posted on the official Twitter account of Directorate of School Education, Ladakh. “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli [Virat Kohli] Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the clip, besides showing her batting skills, Maqsooma also shares that her favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli.

Take a look at the video:

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt — DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 1,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Serious talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international levels in a few years!!,” expressed another. “Woow what a shot. Beautiful well done go ahead,” commented a third. “Lovely shots beta. Keep it going,” posted a fourth.