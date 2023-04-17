Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, Indian cricketers reimagined as toddlers. See pics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer in the field of art and creativity. With the help of AI tools, people can now bring their imaginations to life in ways never imagined before. From visualising historical images of the Taj Mahal’s construction to spine-chilling pics of Old Delhi at night, people have been sharing various images online. Recently, a Twitter user reimagined Indian cricketers as toddlers and shared the pictures online. While the images left many impressed, some were left puzzled by the inclusion of beards and moustaches in the childhood depictions of cricketers.

The image shows Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni (right) in baby avatars. (Twitter/@7Gaurav8)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Indian Cricketers Toddler AI Generated,” reads the caption of the Twitter thread by Twitter user Gaurav Agarwal. The thread features Indian cricketers reimagined as toddlers using artificial intelligence. The pictures feature Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Surya Kumar Yadav, among other Indian cricketers.

Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on January 4, the first tweet of the thread accumulated over 5.6 lakh views. Additionally, it has also raked more than 6,600 likes and several retweets. The share has even prompted many to flock to the comments section and leave their thoughts.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Cool. How come no Sachin? What prompt did you use by the way?” posted an individual. Another added, “Why do AI’s don’t know that toddlers don’t have beards and mustaches?” “Can you make one of Ajinkya Rahane?” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Wow brother Wonderful.” “Bro, which app?” asked a fifth. What are your thoughts on the AI-generated images of Indian cricketers as toddlers?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON