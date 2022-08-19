Visually impaired man shares how his guide dog helped him find a chair during their walk. Watch

Guide dogs help people move around easily and accomplish their day-to-day activities with ease. Efforts of one such pooch were recently shared online by an Instagram user. In a video he shared how his guide dog helped him find a chair while outside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paul Castle, the Instagram user, shared that he is visually impaired. He also added how the dog helps his find different things, including ‘hidden doors and funky chairs."

“Watch my guide dog, Mr Maple, show off his skill of “generalizing”. A guide dog is trained to identify a variety of objects (like doors, elevators, escalators, crosswalks, stairs, and chairs) that they can then “generalize” in brand new settings. I am often amazed at Mr Maple’s ability to identity (and guide me directly to) objects with unusual design qualities like “hidden” doors and funky chairs. In this video I ask Mr Maple to “find the chair” and he takes me to an orange Adirondack chair on a grassy lawn,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have lost 90% of my vision and I knew there were some public lounging chairs in this area — but they are always spread out in random spots. Allowing Mr Maple to find the chair for me was extremely helpful!” he explained.

The video show the dog guiding his human to the chair. Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about 19 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 16,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Absolutely amazing. I saw another of your posts about how long it takes to train a service dog and it was really interesting. Maple is worth his weight in gold, even more to you I'm sure,” posted an Instagram user. “Maple comes through again,” shared another. “I love this,” commented a third. “Super interesting! Mr Maple is like ‘dad needs to do a sit’ and finds you the chair. Little Angel,” wrote a fourth.