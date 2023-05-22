Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches Kurnool after Avinash rejects summons

Tension spread in Kurnool early on Monday morning as CBI officials reached Kurnool after YSR Congress Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy rejected CBI's summons in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Avinash sought five more days from the CBI as his mother is currently hospitalised.

The CBI team moved early morning probably to arrest Avinash who was at the Vishwa Bharati Hospital where his mother is hospitalised. A huge number of party workers gathered at the hospital to prevent the arrest.

Avinash Reddy was summoned by the CBI to appear before its office in Hyderabad at 11am on May 22. The Kadapa MP has already skipped two interrogation dates -- May 16 and May 19.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the state.

In connection with the case, YS Bhaskar Reddy, Avinash Reddy's father and uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the CBI on April 16.

Avinash Reddy had filed the anticipatory bail petition in the high court ahead of appearing before the CBI.

The murder case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state CID but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020. The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

