Want to enjoy Earth’s beauty from space? Luxurious final design of “World’s first commercial space station” revealed

Have you ever imagined the luxury of living in space, watching the sun rise above Earth’s horizon while you sip a hot cup of coffee? This may sound like a scene from a sci-fi movie, but a startup is on the brink of turning this dream into a reality with its Haven-1 project, hailed as the “World’s first commercial space station.” A recent video unveiling the final design, showcasing the opulent interiors, has left people in awe. A startup shared a simulation video of the luxurious final design of the “world’s first commercial space station."(YouTube/@vastspacestation)

“We’re excited to introduce the final design for Haven-1, a groundbreaking space station that sets a new standard for human-centric design, comfort, and productivity in space,” the company Vast wrote while sharing a video unveiling their final design.

What do social media think?

The public's reactions were diverse. While some expressed excitement and anticipation for the design to materialize, others voiced their reservations about this private space station.

“When will it be ready for operation?” asked a YouTube user. The company website says it is “targeted to launch no earlier than August 2025 in a SpaceX Dragon vehicle.”

“This scares me,” prompted another. A third commented, “This is going to be amazing!! An absolute game changer!”

What else does the space station offer?

According to the design, it will have an “Observation deck,” which will help people have a stunning view of the Earth. The next feature that could be a reality is a “Patent-Pending Sleep System designed for optimal rest in zero gravity. " The plan documents provisions for an “Onboard Fitness System” and “Warm, welcoming Interiors with natural materials.”

“We have big ambitions to create a future where everyone is living and thriving on Earth and in space. This requires a shift in how we approach design for all backgrounds and comfort levels,” Hillary Coe, Chief Design and Marketing Officer of Vast, said in a statement.

Reportedly, designer Peter Russell-Clarke guided the designing team with support from veteran NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel.