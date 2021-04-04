Washington Sundar names his dog after this famous venue, shares pic with pooch

Washington Sundar recently took to Instagram to share an image with his dog. What, however, has now created a chatter is the name he choose for his pet pooch. The animal is named after a famous cricket stadium in Australia where the cricketer made his test debut. It’s Gabba, officially known as The Brisbane Cricket Ground.

“Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!” he wrote and shared the sweet picture. The image shows Sundar holding the tiny furry creature with a wide smile on his face.

Since being posted, Washington Sundar’s share gathered more than one lakh likes – and counting. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people. Besides praising his cricket skills, people also wrote about the cuteness of the picture.

“Adorbs.” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful! Does he or she bounce a lot,” joked another. “The name though,” shared another.

Two days ago, he also shared another post about the dog in which he gave a hint and asked people to guess the name of the “new member of his family.”

