Watch: Bengaluru IT couple swims from Sri Lanka to India in 11 hours, internet calls them 'Legends'

For most people, crossing from Sri Lanka to India means boarding a flight or ferry. But for a Bengaluru-based IT couple, it meant swimming nearly 22 kilometres through rough waters of the Indian Ocean. The couple, Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade, recently completed the challenging swim from Sri Lanka to India in 10 hours and 45 minutes, an achievement that has now gone viral on social media.

The couple swam from Sri Lanka to India in 10 hours and 45 minutes.(Instagram/@our.life.in.miles)

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The duo documented their journey online, sharing videos of the difficult conditions they faced during the crossing. Their swim reportedly began at around 4.30 am, with one clip showing Abdi sitting at the edge of a boat moments before jumping into the dark waters. “At 4.30 AM, we started swimming from Sri Lanka,” the text overlay of the video read.

The clip also showed the pair battling rough waves, strong currents and changing winds throughout the journey. One text overlay in the video read, “Strong currents pushed us away to the right,” while another mentioned, “unpredictable winds and choppy waters too.”

The duo was accompanied by support boats carrying paramedics and Coast Guard personnel to ensure their safety during the swim. After nearly 11 hours in the water, they finally reached the Indian shore at around 3.15 pm.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing their experience on Instagram, the couple wrote, ““First ever couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India! Still cannot believe how far we’ve come in just a matter of 4 years when we started learning to swim! This swim was all heart, it was each others company that gave us the emotional & mental strength to keep going, and it was all thanks to the training and preparation given to us by our coach @satishmata1 and Yaqoob sir from @swimlife_official that enabled us to be equipped enough for taking on this mammoth of a challenge! We’ve been flooded with so many comments and DMs, wishing us luck, congratulating us, and honestly, we’re overwhelmed…if only we could reply to each and every one and let y’all know how all of you had kept us going for those 11 hours almost… Onto bigger challenges now! Onwards and Upwards, always!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing their experience on Instagram, the couple wrote, ““First ever couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India! Still cannot believe how far we’ve come in just a matter of 4 years when we started learning to swim! This swim was all heart, it was each others company that gave us the emotional & mental strength to keep going, and it was all thanks to the training and preparation given to us by our coach @satishmata1 and Yaqoob sir from @swimlife_official that enabled us to be equipped enough for taking on this mammoth of a challenge! We’ve been flooded with so many comments and DMs, wishing us luck, congratulating us, and honestly, we’re overwhelmed…if only we could reply to each and every one and let y’all know how all of you had kept us going for those 11 hours almost… Onto bigger challenges now! Onwards and Upwards, always!” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Bengaluru couple spends ₹15,000 a month on pet dog, sparks discussion on ‘DINKWAD’ trend)

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained massive attention online, crossing 43 million views and drawing praise from users.

“Guys you are inspiration, that’s what couple goals should be!” one user commented.

“The potential human beings have,” wrote another.

“History made. so proud of this couple,” said a third, while another simply wrote, “Legends!”

Several others praised the pair’s courage, determination and resilience.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, both Abdi and Prasade are based in Bengaluru and graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. HT.com has reached out to the duo, the article will be updated once a response is received.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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