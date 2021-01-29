IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Watch: Cat gets startled while playing peekaboo with human. 'Cute,' say people
trending

Watch: Cat gets startled while playing peekaboo with human. 'Cute,' say people

“Cat around the corner is startled,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The image shows the cat playing peekaboo with a human.(Reddit/@i_like_trains72)

The Internet is filled with videos which show cats getting easily startled. And, those clips are usually super fun to watch. Just like this clip shared on Reddit which shows a feline getting started while playing peekaboo with a human.

“Cat around the corner is startled,” reads the caption of the video. The clip shows exactly what the caption describes. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to see why it has now won people over. There is a possibility that the adorable video will make you say “Aww” too.

Since being shared some 18 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some wrote that the whole affair is cute, a few concluded that the cat is being nice and getting startled just to entertain the human.

“It’s so cute when grown men get on the floor to play with a cat lol,” wrote a Redditor. “It's playing along to make the guy feel better,” shared another. “Startle me once: shame on you. Startle me twice: shame on you because I’m a cat,” joked a third. “Well that wasn’t the cutest thing I’ve seen all day (actually it is),” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video

Related Stories

trending

Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart

PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP