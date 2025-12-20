Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Watch: Commuters ride cars, bikes braving zero visibility as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Dec 20, 2025 10:22 am IST

Visibility plunged across parts of Delhi and NCR due to dense fog covering the regions.

As extreme fog continues to engulf Delhi and NCR, several visuals of people riding bikes and driving their cars in zero visibility have emerged on social media.

Commuters brave dense fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Commuters brave dense fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi. (PTI)

“Today #delhi condition #delhifog. Literally you can’t see anything today. Heavy fog today—visibility almost zero. Cars literally seemed to vanish,” an individual tweeted. The video he shared shows him capturing the scene in front of him from the side of the road. Cars, almost instantly after passing him, disappear behind the thick curtain of fog.

What did other social media users share?

News agency PTI tweeted, “Dense fog blankets Delhi with AQI on brink of ‘severe’ at 384. Visibility plunged across parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, with buildings and flyovers fading into a grey blur amid dense fog, as the capital’s AQI edged closer to the ‘severe’ category at 384.

“The lowest visibility up to 8.30 am was recorded at Safdarjung, where it dropped to 200 metres, followed by Palam at 350 metres”, according to official data, reported PTI.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Watch: Commuters ride cars, bikes braving zero visibility as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On