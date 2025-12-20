Watch: Commuters ride cars, bikes braving zero visibility as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

As extreme fog continues to engulf Delhi and NCR, several visuals of people riding bikes and driving their cars in zero visibility have emerged on social media. Commuters brave dense fog on a winter morning, in New Delhi. (PTI)

“Today #delhi condition #delhifog. Literally you can’t see anything today. Heavy fog today—visibility almost zero. Cars literally seemed to vanish,” an individual tweeted. The video he shared shows him capturing the scene in front of him from the side of the road. Cars, almost instantly after passing him, disappear behind the thick curtain of fog.

What did other social media users share?

News agency PTI tweeted, “Dense fog blankets Delhi with AQI on brink of ‘severe’ at 384. Visibility plunged across parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, with buildings and flyovers fading into a grey blur amid dense fog, as the capital’s AQI edged closer to the ‘severe’ category at 384.”

“The lowest visibility up to 8.30 am was recorded at Safdarjung, where it dropped to 200 metres, followed by Palam at 350 metres”, according to official data, reported PTI.