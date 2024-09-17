Watch: European fan asks Neeraj Chopra for his phone number. His response

Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra has amassed a fan following not just in India but abroad as well - as is amply evident by a video circulating online in which a European fan asks the star athlete for his number. Neeraj Chopra poses for a photo with a fan(X/@indiasportshub)

In the undated video, the two-time Olympic medallist was signing autographs for fans when two young women approached him for pictures. Chopra acquiesced and posed for a photograph with both, but when he was about to walk away, one of the women asked him for his phone number.

“Can I have your number?” she was heard asking India’s star javelin thrower in the video which has gone viral online. Chopra graciously denied the request.

Since being posted on X, the video has racked up over half a million views and hundreds of comments.

It is not clear when and where the video was filmed, although social media users theorised it was taken after the Diamong League final in Brussels, Belgium. Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed out on another title by just 1 centimetre, finishing second in the Diamond League.

The two-time Olympic medallist took to his official social media handle on Monday to share his reflections on the year after winning silver in the tournament. He said he had failed to meet his own expectations.

"As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I've learned - about improvement, setbacks, mentality, and more. On Monday, I injured myself in practice, and X-rays revealed a fracture in the fourth metacarpal of my left hand. It was yet another painful challenge. However, with the support of my team, I was able to compete in Brussels," Chopra posted on X.

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to finish my season on the track. While I didn't meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season of great learning. I'm now determined to return stronger, fully fit, and ready for 2025. Thank you all for your support. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind," he added.

