Watch: Gujarat bhajan singer gets buried under cash as devotees empty sacks of money on stage

A bhajan singer in Gujarat was buried under piles of cash after devotees emptied bags and sacks of money onto the stage during a religious programme in Junagadh district. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, sparking both fascination and criticism online.

The video triggered a discussion online, (Instagram/@thegopalsadhu)

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In one of the viral clips from the programme, several attendees were seen approaching the stage carrying sacks and bundles of currency notes. They were filmed tossing money into the air and pouring heaps of cash around the performers while the devotional singing continued uninterrupted.

The videos showed large piles of currency collecting on stage as volunteers and organisers attempted to manage the growing heap.

Watch the video below:

How did social media react?

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{{^usCountry}} The video triggered a discussion online, with many social media users questioning the practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video triggered a discussion online, with many social media users questioning the practice. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This is such an awful practice all over Gujarat, particularly in Saurashtra. Showering money, actual notes, on popular singers looks cheap because, here, one’s materialistic instincts are at work. Why monetise your feelings for the singer? If you like his or her music pay privately, donate to needy without showing off your wealth. Fund institutions of music. Ahir girls hostel definitely need funds. We understand. Pay them in a decent way. Sanity is needed. Urgently,” one user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is such an awful practice all over Gujarat, particularly in Saurashtra. Showering money, actual notes, on popular singers looks cheap because, here, one’s materialistic instincts are at work. Why monetise your feelings for the singer? If you like his or her music pay privately, donate to needy without showing off your wealth. Fund institutions of music. Ahir girls hostel definitely need funds. We understand. Pay them in a decent way. Sanity is needed. Urgently,” one user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is not an offering - this is arrogant display of illegal wealth,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not an offering - this is arrogant display of illegal wealth,” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “And still people die with hunger in this country!” remarked a third user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And still people die with hunger in this country!” remarked a third user. {{/usCountry}}

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However, several users defended the practice, claiming the money collected during such events is often used for charitable and social causes.

“This dayro, and these money is used in jivdaya or other social causes. This is not consumed by any individual nor these comes from individual. These cultural fund raising,” one user wrote.

“Dayro in Gujarati culture is for raising donations for social causes. Similar to high end, western fundraisers. These people belong to Agri and Dairy industry mostly, So technically they can have "legal" cash. Content of Dayro is mostly positive and humorous,” wrote another.

According to a report by India Today, organisers of the event clarified that the money offered during the programme was not meant for personal gain. They reportedly said the funds would instead be used for religious activities, donations and community welfare initiatives linked to future spiritual events.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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