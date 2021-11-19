Watch how this cute raccoon pulls its bored kitty cat friend in for a hug

Each and every human being should aspire to be as sensitive to other people's needs and emotions as the raccoon in this cute clip.

In this video, viewers can see a black cat sitting on a bed all by itself and looking quite bored. Soon, it can be observed that towards the other side of the bed, a woman is sitting along with a raccoon and a dog. She seems to be petting these two, especially the raccoon, while the kitty sits by itself.

The raccoon then displays its sweet and sensitive side. It notices that its catto friend is getting left out and looks quite bored on the other side of the bed. The moment it sees this grave injustice, it walks bumpily across to the front of the bed where the cat is sitting.

The raccoon then pulls the cat in with a lot of love and affection and sits down while it cuddles and hugs the kitty. Though the cat appears slightly uncomfortable at first, it eventually seems to enjoy the affection that it receives from the friendly raccoon.

By the end of the short video, however, it is seen that the cat is startled by some noise in the background and quickly flees the scene as the raccoon sits there - staring blankly, clueless as to what just happened!

Watch the hilarious yet sweet video right here:

What are your thoughts on this adorable bonding between the two animals?

