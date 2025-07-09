Watch: Indian stunned to see Chinese women in traditional sarees in Malaysia

An Indian traveller, while visiting Batu Caves in Malaysia, spotted two Chinese women wearing sarees. His video shows him interacting with them and even taking a picture with the tourists. Chinese women wearing saree while visiting Malaysia. (YouTube/@livingdreamshorts)

The video opens with the Indian vlogger saying, “Ye dekho bhai Chinese log saree pahan ke aaye hai (Chinese people are wearing sareer).” He then addresses the women and compliments them, saying, “Looks nice.” They answer him with nods and smiles.

The video then shows two women posting for photos. One is seen wearing a green saree, and the other has a reddish-pink drape. They are seen with jewellery and bags to complete their look.

The vlogger informs that the women are from China and are visiting Malaysia. Towards the end, he joins them, and they click a picture together.

Who is being Living Dream Shorts?

“Hi! Everyone. I am from India & I love to create & share videos of my personal experiences to share it with you guys…. let see where this life takes me too…. Sharing all good & exciting experiences with you,” reads the official bio shared by the YouTuber on his channel.

The vlogger regularly shares videos and shorts on YouTube that capture his adventures across the world.