Watch: Karnataka family finds 12-foot king cobra in garden, panic ensues

A huge 12-foot king cobra was rescued after its presence caused panic in Karnataka’s Agumbe village earlier this week. A video of the rescue was shared on Instagram by Ajay Giri, field director at Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS). A 12-foot king cobra spotted in Karnataka(Instagram/@ajay_v_giri)

Giri said the 12-foot snake was crossing a road when it got disturbed by some spectators. It took refuge in a bush inside a compound of a house. When the homeowners realised that a highly venomous snake was inside their residential premises, they got worried and contacted the forest department, which in turn informed ARRS of the situation.

Aware that the situation was a dangerous one for both residents and the snake, ARRS staff sprang into action and rushed to the location.

“Owner of the house and neighbours got worried and informed in-charge forest department officials. ARRS was informed about the situation. Over the call we instructed locals about do’s and don’t’s and rushed to the location,” said the field director of the research station in his Instagram post.

A video shared by Giri shows how snake rescuers gently removed the snake from the premises.

Take a look at the video below:

The rescue video has earned much praise online, with many commending the team for their gentle and compassionate handling of the situation. The video was also reposted on X by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

“So professionally done as compared to so many videos online,” wrote one X user.

“Thanks for not showing any stunts with the snake,” another wrote on Instagram.

“Beautifully done. Minimum stress to the King,” a third commended.

The snake was released in the wild after being captured. The king cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, capable of reaching lengths of up to 18 feet. King cobras are found predominantly in forests of India, Southeast Asia, and parts of East Asia.