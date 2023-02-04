Watch | Man and woman swing puppy holding its leg, backlash on Twitter

The internet is full of videos which sometimes showcase the heartwarming nature of humans and sometimes show the barbaric side of humans. In a recent incident of animal cruelty, a video of a man and a woman torturing a puppy has gone viral.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a video on Twitter where the duo can be seen holding a stray puppy by its hind legs and swinging it like a toy. The man held the puppy in front of some monkeys to scare them off. As they swung the puppy upside down, they laughed. "Jaanwar kaun? (Who's the animal)", the caption read.

As soon as the video was shared, it made the headlines and triggered a backlash on the platform. The netizens flooded the comments section expressing anger over animal cruelty. Some users enquired about the current state of the puppy. One user advised the IAS to take action instead of posting the video online.

A user wrote, “What the hell. This girl, that guy and also the one who's holding the camera, all three of them should be arrested". Another user commented, “They need to be taught Social Values."

People torturing dogs is nothing new. Many incidents of animal torture get reported from time to time. In a recent video from Bengaluru, a dog was seen travelling on top of a car. A similar video of a cat riding a bike surfaced a few days ago in Bengaluru. A man tied a stray dog to his motorcycle and wandered around Gaya in Bihar leaving the animal severely injured -- in another recent incident.