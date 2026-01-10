Watch: Vineeta Singh reveals why Namita Thapar is her ‘boldest’ friend in her podcast

Namita Thapar recently shared a tweet praising Vineeta Singh after appearing on the latter’s podcast. In a clip from the interview, Singh introduced Thapar as her “boldest and most bada** friend”. In a deeply personal message, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals praised Singh’s intellect and resilience. Namita Thapar on Vineeta Singh‘s podcast Sugar Coated. (X/@namitathapar)

In a snippet from the podcast Sugar Coated, Vineeta Singh shared how much she respects and adores her friend. She joked that if someone trolls Thapar as ‘papa ki pari’, she would turn the remark into T-shirts. She went on to say that Thapar brings out a lot of courage in women, including Singh herself.

Also Read: Shark Tank's Namita Thapar slams Bollywood for 'glorifying Meena Kumari style mother’, urges women to be ‘selfish moms’ Thapar shared the snippet in a tweet praising the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. “This is the best way I have ever been introduced & no surprises as it comes from a woman I’m very close to & deeply admire. Vineeta Singh, the two of us redefine what sisterhood looks like. Often women out of their own insecurities, pull other women down through senseless vicious gossip or judgement.”

She continued, “As a community we suffer & don’t move forward when we do this. It takes kind women to lift, support, celebrate & empower other women. When this happens it creates a bond that can create magic…magic in the form of laughter, love, vulnerability, support system for each other & priceless memories for life. When women come together like this they can move mountains .. for each other & for the world .. Vineeta, thank you for inspiring me with your intellect, your passion for fitness, your sheer resilience in dealing with shit thrown your way & most importantly your love that you have so generously gifted me.”