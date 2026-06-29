‘We romanticise the West’: Woman praises Indian airports after Geneva trip, internet divided

A woman's comparison of airports in India and Switzerland has sparked a debate online after she argued that Indians often "romanticise the West" while failing to appreciate the quality of infrastructure back home. A woman’s comparison of airports in India and Switzerland has sparked a debate online. (Unsplash; X/@shaziailmi)

Taking to X, user Shazia Ilmi said that landing in Geneva made her realise that while the Swiss city is beautiful and efficient in many ways, its airport fell short in certain aspects. She claimed that there were no elevators where passengers would expect them, baggage claim was confusing, and signage was inadequate. Shazia also claimed that she even saw a woman on crutches forced to use the stairs.

"Landing in Geneva, one is reminded how quick we are to romanticise 'the West' and run down our own systems in India. Geneva is beautiful, efficient in many ways, no doubt. But at the airport? No lifts or elevators where you'd expect them, confusing baggage belts, barely any signage or help. A lady with crutches had to hobble down the stairs because there was no elevator!" she wrote.

Contrasting this experience with airports in India, Shazia praised facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Rajabhoj International Airport, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Jolly Grant Airport, saying that they offer excellent navigation, accessibility and passenger support.

"We in India often complain endlessly about how bad things are at home and how "great" "abroad" is. Travel teaches the opposite too: every system has its flaws. And sometimes, back home, we are doing far better than we give ourselves credit for," Shazia concluded.