'We stand with Sonam Wangchuk': Indians in Berlin hold CJP protest, video goes viral

The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, which began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, has found support beyond India's borders. A video showing Indians gathering in Berlin in solidarity with the movement has gone viral on social media.

The demonstration appeared to take place near Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. (Instagram/@theregoespayal)

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The clip was shared on Instagram by user @theregoespayal with the caption, "Indians in Berlin showed up!"

The demonstration appeared to take place near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, with protesters holding placards demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities and expressing support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in Delhi.

Several signs seen in the video read "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign," "Dear Government, 'Seen' mat karo, reply bhi karo," "Democracy demands dialogue," and "I support Sonam Wangchuk." Another protester held up a poster reading, “We stand with Sonam Wangchuk, the students of India.”

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{{^usCountry}} The protest drew attention online, with many social media users praising members of the Indian diaspora for participating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest drew attention online, with many social media users praising members of the Indian diaspora for participating. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, "Some Indian's do support the cause from abroad...Respect"

"They live abroad, have access to quality education, enjoy a better lifestyle, and can build their future there. Yet they still care about the system and the future of their country. Meanwhile, many of us live here but choose to do nothing," commented another.

Several users also expressed interest in joining future demonstrations.

"Thanks for taking the initiative. Would love to extend my support by joining the next one. Please let us know," wrote a third user.

"Please let me know if you organize a protest next time, would love to join," said another, while one user wrote, "Tomorrow at 6:30PM, Indians in Berlin are gathering again in front of the Indian Embassy. The same cause, the same movement: Solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and Appeal to the Education Minister to resign on his failure."

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(Also Read: ‘The beauty of India’: Man serves coconut to CJP protesters, internet praises his kindness)

Cockroach Janta Party protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is not a political party. It is a student-led satirical collective founded by activist Abhijeet Dipke that emerged amid outrage over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET exam.

The group has been holding protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement escalated on Saturday after Delhi Police removed activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in support of students protesting against exam irregularities.

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Since then, tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in central Delhi and attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding Pradhan's resignation. Security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex, with police and paramilitary personnel setting up barricades along key routes. Meanwhile, the protesters have claimed that the internet has been cut at the protest site.