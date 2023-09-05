Wedding guests surprise groom with a dance to BLACKPINK'S Pink Venom

An incredible dance video of wedding guests grooving to the song Pink Venom by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has taken social media by storm. Several people took to the comments section of the post to express how incredible their dance was.

Many people were seen cheering on the wedding guests for their incredible dance. (Instagram/@BettyWho)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the groom sitting on a chair on the stage. In front of him, four wedding guests, each dressed in a suit, can be seen dancing to Pink Venom. Their amazing dance received a massive cheer from people at the wedding. (Also Read: Jisoo ‘dances’ to Badal Barsa Bijuli in fan-made video. Watch)

This video was shared on Instagram by the handle BettyWho. A text inlay in the video reads, “When your friend asks you to surprise his brand new husband at their wedding with a BLACKPINK dance.”

Watch the video of the wedding guests dancing here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on July 11. Since being posted, it has more than one lakh likes. Several even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, “BLACKPINK in your area." A second commented, "The front one with a black dress is best." A third shared, "OMG, I want to see more of this performance." "This one is the best I’ve ever seen," expressed a fourth. A fifth joked, "If my husband doesn't do this on our wedding, I'm gonna cancel the wedding." A sixth posted, "The sassiness this video is throwing! Goodness."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON