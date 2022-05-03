Wedding video shows bride and groom exchanging garlands in pink ball pool. Watch

The day of one's wedding is always important for the bride and groom, more than anybody else. And to see these happy couples laughing and living it up on their special day is always a treat for whoever is watching, be it in person or on the Internet. Just like this one wedding video of a jaimala ceremony that has been shared on Instagram and has gone viral for the fun and positive vibes in it.

The video opens to show how the bride and groom are standing in and around a ball pool respectively. The two, along with the venue and décor, are right in theme with the pastel pink that is quite soothing to the eye. Within moments, people started pouring in pink balls into this pool, in order to fill it up right before the jaimala ceremony that the bride and groom were definitely looking forward to.

The couple playfully throw balls at each other and exchange garlands. They even hug it out and this video definitely makes for a cute and wholesome watch for all netizens and will likely make you smile too. The caption to this video reads, “Jaimala in a Ball Pool? A little bit of a wedding , a little bit of an obstacle course? Hmmm …. Tell us what you think.”

Watch the cute wedding video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram around seven days ago and since then, has garnered more than 51,000 likes from people who definitely adored this lovely idea for a good old jaimala ceremony.

What are your thoughts on this video?

