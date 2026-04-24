‘Went in for a hike, got laid off’: Techie asked to resign at appraisal meeting

A contract employee’s request for a salary hike took a shocking turn when it resulted in an immediate layoff notice. After months of waiting to discuss a raise with their manager at a major semiconductor firm, the worker was caught off guard by a demand to resign. The company cited a "pay disparity" between the parent firm and the client as the reason. Now, the employee is seeking advice on Reddit on how to refuse the resignation and secure a fair severance package.

The employee claimed that the appraisal meeting was long overdue. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“Went in for a call to discuss my hike, got laid off,” the employee wrote. The person added, “Just got laid off. I had a call with my manager for my hike, that had been pending for a few months now. To my surprise, I was asked to resign and look for opportunities elsewhere.”

Also Read: Product manager opens up about being laid off due to ADHD challenges: ‘Biggest flaw was exposed’

The individual continued, “I work on contract with a big Semi conductor company. I was told today , that this(big semiconductor company) pays my parent company less than what they pay me. So thats why they want me to resign.”

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{{^usCountry}} The employee shared that they don’t want to resign and asked Reddit for advice on what to do next. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee shared that they don’t want to resign and asked Reddit for advice on what to do next. {{/usCountry}}

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A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual suggested, “Don't resign. Ask them to email any further communications. Also, read your offer letter and terms to make sure they don't screw you over.” The OP replied, “Yeah, this sounds like a good idea. I'll do this. Thanks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual suggested, “Don't resign. Ask them to email any further communications. Also, read your offer letter and terms to make sure they don't screw you over.” The OP replied, “Yeah, this sounds like a good idea. I'll do this. Thanks.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another expressed, “Nearly 3 months in, but working as a full-time and only data engineer. We had a heated discussion about my salary and WFO situation around 1.5 months ago, but she soon realised how much they depend on me. She said she would have a salary discussion in 15 days about a month ago, but no one has approached me yet. Also, they are trying to hire someone for a similar role(but they can't). I honestly don't know if I even want to work here.”

Also Read: Meta to cut 10% of staff: What will be the severance package for US employees?

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A third posted, “Just say terminate me and they will pay you severance.” The OP asked, “Is it mandatory to pay severance?” The Reddit user replied, “Yes, it's mandatory to pay severance!! DON'T RESIGN IN THIS MARKET! You will get minimum one month and maximum your whole notice period salary!! Stay at the job until they terminate and keep applying as well.”

A fourth wrote, “Hahahahah happened to me this month. Now sitting at home, preparing for interviews. Got 6 months basic severance. That's like 3 months' salary.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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