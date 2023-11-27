'What dreams are made of': Extravagant wedding in Paris leaves netizens speechless. Watch

26-year-old South Florida car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway has become a viral sensation on social media after photos and videos from her five-day wedding with her boyfriend Jacob LaGrone caught the attention of netizens. The lavish wedding, featuring a line of extravagant flowers, artists and many other things, has wowed people. According to reports, the wedding also had a private concert by the band Maroon 5.

Snapshot of the wedding in Paris. (Instagram/@The Lake Como Wedding Planner)

A video of the grand wedding was shared on Instagram by the handle 'The Lake Como Wedding Planner'. In the caption of the post, they stated, "@madelainebrockway and @jacoblagrone22's wedding at Chateau de Villette was a celebration of unparalleled elegance and meticulous attention to detail."

The page further wrote, "Madelaine walked down the aisle in a custom @Dior haute couture dress embroidered with Lily of the Valley, Maddie’s favourite flower, and a matching cathedral veil. The dramatic aisle led right from the Chateau doors to the fountain at the end of the grounds, the platform Madelaine and Jacob stood on was actually floating in the fountain - a truly epic and memorable setting for exchanging vows." (Also Read: UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet. Watch)

The video shows extravagant white floral arrangements and dinner tables set with candles. The clip also features the couple and wedding guests dancing on the floor.

Take a look at the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0ABRyiLoEQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=624403e6-0e2e-408b-983d-26d7c7a8ac8a

This video was shared just a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Absolutely dreamy and a true fairytale. Congratulations to the couple and the entire artistic and amazing team of vendors that put all this amazingness together."

A second added, "It almost looks nothing like the chateau, you transformed it to be magical with the decor."

A third commented, "Breathtaking! Especially those florals."

"This is spectacular in every way! Bravo! Wedding of the century!" posted another.

A fifth shared, "Absolutely magnificent! What dreams are made of."

A sixth said, "Truly, utterly speechless. This is such an incredible team effort - my jaw is on the floor!"

