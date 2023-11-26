UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet. Watch

An Indian businessman based in UAE chose a very unusual venue to host his daughter’s wedding - a modified private jet. A video showing a part of the celebration has also made its way onto X and left people surprised. The video shows a group of people dancing to a popular Hindi track. It also captures a few words from the bride and the groom. The image shows the wedding celebrations inside a plane. (X/@PTI_News)

PTI shared the video on X along with a caption that reads, “UAE-based Indian businessman Dilip Popley hosted his daughter's wedding aboard a private Jetex Boeing 747 aircraft on November 24, in Dubai.”

The video opens to show the inside of a flight with people dancing to Tune Maari Entriyaan. As the video progresses, a designated area for ceremonies is also shown. Towards the end of the clip, the groom thanks his father-in-law and his father. The bride also joins in and shares that she never thought she was going to experience something like this.

Take a look at the video of wedding celebrations on the flight:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the video has collected nearly 52,000 views. The post has also accumulated close to 300 likes.

The wedding ceremony took place aboard a modified 747 aircraft on November 24, reports Khaleej Times. The party, including the bride and the groom, travelled for three hours from Dubai to Oman, during which the wedding ceremony unfolded.

"Dubai is my home and this is the sequel to the wedding in the sky," Popley told City Times, reports Khaleej Times. "I've always dreamt of doing this for my daughter and there's no place better than Dubai as it fulfils all the dreams,” he added.

Interestingly, Popley himself got married on an Air India flight in 1994 in an event that was hosted by his father Laxman Popley.