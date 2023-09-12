Son’s emotional speech at mom’s wedding leaves people teary-eyed

A touching video capturing a son delivering an emotional speech at his mother’s wedding is evoking deep emotions among viewers. Posted on Instagram, the video showcases the son expressing heartfelt sentiments while his mother and stepfather attentively listen to his words. Son delivering an emotional speech at his mother's wedding. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“Son’s speech for his mom’s wedding: ‘I feel so lucky to stand by Vinny’s side as he marries the love of his life who’s actually the first love of my life’,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram page Good News Movement.

“Good Evening, everyone. My name is Jordan. I’m the son of the bride, the best man of the groom, and now officially his stepson,” Jordan introduces himself in the video. As the video continues, he shares his profound sense of fortune as Vinny, the groom, marries the love of his life, who also happens to be Jordan’s first love.”

Watch the entire video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has so far received over 6.5 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has accumulated over 52,200 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this heartwarming video:

“I’m not the mom and I’m crying,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I can’t handle it!”

“Shout out to all the stepdad’s who stepped up and raised us,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “We need more Jordan’s in the world! And oh we need more Vinny’s! But oh mama we need more like you! God bless you all!”

“He’s got a beautiful heart! And I’m sure his mama played a big role in it. GOD bless their new family,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “Sweetest speech ever!”

