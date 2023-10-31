Chinese man holds grand wedding with his wife after 14 years of marriage. Here’s why

A man in China decided to hold a grand wedding reception with his wife after 14 years of marriage. But why the long wait? Turns out, during the time of their wedding the man was not financially stable enough to have a lavish ceremony. As per reports, he promised his wife that one day he would hold a reception for her and he did so over a decade later to commemorate their enduring bond of love. The man invited his friends and family to participate in the ceremony. (Unsplash/@beatriz_perez)

The 42-year-old man tied the knot 14 years ago without a ceremony, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). His company, which he runs with his wife, recently started doing better so he decided to surprise his partner.

“This has been my biggest regret in the past decade. In the past, we had nothing. My wife has not abandoned me over all these years and she’s always been with me through various difficulties together. Whatever happened, she would always support me,” the husband said, reports SCMP.

“Every time I think of what my wife did for me, I tell myself that I should repay her with a proper wedding. I often said to my wife that when I am rich enough, I will give you a perfect wedding and invite all our relatives and friends to witness our happiness,” he added.

They had the grand ceremony on October 17 at their hometown in China’s Changsha. Among other things, the couple also danced to the beats of the drum in the presence of their friends and family.

What did netizens say about this celebration?

The news of the man’s gesture towards his wife soon reached Weibo, a Chinese social networking site, reports SCMP. The couple’s nuptials prompted a flurry of positive reactions on the platform.

“I envy them. This is probably what love looks like,” a person wrote. “This is the real significance of a wedding. It will give them good memories many years later,” another added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON