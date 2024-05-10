What is a friendship marriage? Japan’s new relationship trend without love or sex

A new relationship trend called “friendship marriage” is gaining popularity in Japan among “asexual individuals, homosexuals, and heterosexuals” alike. As per reports, under this relationship, people are becoming platonic partners without falling in love or having sex. Friendship marriage, a relationship without love or sex, is gaining popularity among youths in Japan. (Unsplash/Vino Li)

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), this cohabitating relationship trend based on shared values and interests is also seen as an alternative to traditional marriages by the country’s youth.

How does friendship marriage work?

It is a type of relationship where the partners are legally spouses, reported SCMP. They can live together and even form relationships with other people based on mutual agreement between them. Couples can decide to have children through artificial insemination.

“Friendship marriage is like finding a roommate with similar interests,” said an individual living in a friendship marriage for three years to SCMP.

“I’m not suited to be someone’s girlfriend, but I can be a good friend. I only wanted someone with similar tastes to do things we both enjoy, to chat and laugh with,” another said to the outlet.

How do couples meet?

This arrangement is not like marrying your best friend, reported the outlet. Instead, under this arrangement, people meet and spend time together to get to know one another better.

As per the outlet, the couple also decide on different small yet important matters of the household they are going to build, including how to split expenses, divide household chores, and even manage the refrigerator space.

Despite seeming unromantic, such discussions have helped nearly 80% of couples in this relationship type to live together happily, Colorus, an agency that claims to be the first one in Japan specialising in friendship marriage, told SCMP. The agency added that in many cases, such couples also decided to have children.

Who is choosing friendship marriage?

According to Colorus, an average of 32.5-year-olds with an income exceeding the national average are more interested in this relationship setting. This trend is also gaining popularity among asexual individuals and homosexuals trying to avoid traditional marriage patterns.