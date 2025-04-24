What is 'All eyes on Pahalgam’? All about the viral phrase Indians are sharing on Instagram and X

At least 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. According to reports, eyewitnesses said that the terrorists specifically targeted the tourists. Amid this horror attack, social media is flooded with people’s reactions, with some sharing the phrase “All eyes on Pahalgam’ accompanied by different images. An image containing the phrase "All eyes on Pahalgam" went viral on X and Instagram. (Screengrab (X))

What is “All eyes on Pahalgam”?

The “All eyes on” trend first went viral last year after people started using it to protest against the atrocities faced by people in Rafah, Gaza. Later, it became a rallying cry to draw the world's attention to incidents involving humanitarian crises.

After the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, one of the deadliest in recent years, the “All eyes on” trend made a comeback as people shared “All eyes on Pahalgam” on social media, especially Instagram and X, as a form of protest.

Among those killed was 26-year-old Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy. He and his wife, 24-year-old Himanshi Sowami, were in Pahalgam for a trip after tying the knot just a few days ago, on April 19. Many are also using the phrase on AI-generated images of the couple to express their shock and anger after the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a trip to Saudi Arabia, cut his tour short and returned to India following the attack. At the airport, he had a brief meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, and NSA Ajit Doval.

PM Modi's X post on Pahalgam attack:

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” the PM wrote.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” he added.