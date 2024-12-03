Menu Explore
What is ‘brain rot’? Oxford’s word of the year 2024 explained

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 03, 2024 06:56 AM IST

The term “brain rot” was first recorded in 1854. It has gained new prominence, with a 230% increase in usage frequency between 2023 and 2024.

Has mindlessly scrolling through social media platforms for hours has become a part of your daily life? If so, you might be experiencing brain rot - a term Oxford University Press (OUP) has announced as its Word of the Year for 2024.

Oxford University Press selected six words. Among them, “brain rot” was chosen through a voting process. (Unsplash/@mzynasx)
Oxford University Press selected six words. Among them, “brain rot” was chosen through a voting process. (Unsplash/@mzynasx)

What does brain rot mean?

According to the official statement, it is “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.” It further adds that the phrase is also “something characterized as likely to lead to such deterioration.”

People use it to express their concerns over excessive consumption of “low-quality online content,” especially on social media.

How was the word chosen?

Oxford language experts shortlisted six words that “reflect the moods and conversations that have helped shape the past year.” Following this, a public vote was conducted, and the word ‘brain rot’ won. The experts also considered the public's inputs and language data, in addition to the voting results, to definitively declare this phrase as the “Word of the Year for 2024.”

OUP reported that the term has gained a 230% increase in usage compared to 2023. Various social media platforms played a significant role in its rise. It has also found its place in mainstream journalism.

When was the term first used?

The term was reportedly first recorded in 1854 in the book Walden by Henry David Thoreau. The piece is about the author’s experience of “living a simple lifestyle in the natural world.”

“While England endeavours to cure the potato rot, will not any endeavour to cure the brain-rot – which prevails so much more widely and fatally?” he wrote in his book.

Who generation uses the word?

“I find it fascinating that the term ‘brain rot’ has been adopted by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, those communities largely responsible for the use and creation of the digital content the term refers to. These communities have amplified the expression through social media channels, the very place said to cause ‘brain rot’. It demonstrates a somewhat cheeky self-awareness in the younger generations about the harmful impact of social media that they’ve inherited,” said Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages.

What is social media's verdict?

The word of the year received mixed reactions. While some expressed excitement, others had doubts. A few also chose hilarity as a way to react.

An individual wrote on Reddit, "When the dictionary says something is a word. Just roll with it. English is hard enough without more thought." Another added, "It's funny how everybody thinks it's not about them."

A third commented, "Fitting for the moment honestly." A fourth expressed, "Me thinks there's a problem with this."

