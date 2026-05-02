‘What just happened?’: Internet reacts as emergency alert system test sends loud beep to mobile users

Several mobile phone users were left startled on Saturday morning after their devices suddenly rang with a loud emergency beep as part of the government’s instant disaster alerting service test.

Internet reacted as a loud emergency alert test left several mobile phone users confused across India.(X/@JM_Scindia)

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(Also read: India tests disaster info system, citizens receive ‘extremely severe alert’ on phone)

The alert, which appeared on multiple phones, led to confusion among people who initially struggled to understand what had happened. When users checked their screens, they saw a message beginning with the words “Extremely severe alert”.

The message read: “India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. - Government of India.”

Internet reacts

Soon after the alert was received, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Many users said the loud beep had alarmed them, while others responded with memes and jokes about the sudden notification. Several people also shared screenshots of the message, asking whether others had received the same alert.

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Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also took to X to clarify that the message was part of India’s new mobile based disaster communication system.

He wrote: “If you receive a message like this on your phone, it is a test alert as part of India’s new nationwide mobile-based Disaster Communication System, developed by the C-DOT India team at Department of Telecommunications with NDMA India, using cell broadcast technology. This system will henceforth be used to send near real-time, geo-targeted alerts in multiple languages, strengthening emergency response and putting citizen safety first.”

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Government had announced testing earlier

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The development came days after the government said it would be testing a mobile based disaster alert system and urged citizens to ignore such messages during the trial phase.

“As part of the pan-India rollout and the launch of the Cell Broadcast (CB) facility, nationwide testing and trials are currently being conducted to assess the system's performance and reliability prior to its formal inauguration and dedication to the nation. During this period, members of the public may receive test messages in English, Hindi and regional languages on their mobile devices,” the statement said, as quoted in a PTI report on Wednesday.

(Also read: ‘Delhi is delhhiiingg, Shimla ban gaya’: Rainfall, hailstorm hit parts of NCR. Internet floods with memes)

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According to the report, the trials and the alert system are based on the Common Alerting Protocol, as recommended by the UN body International Telecommunication Union.

The government had also said that citizens may receive these alerts multiple times on their phones and should not take any action. The Department of Telecommunications, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, is coordinating the system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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