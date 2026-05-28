'When did ordering coffee require compulsory side snack?': Woman questions IndiGo's combo policy, airline responds

A woman’s recent in-flight experience with IndiGo airlines has sparked a discussion online after she claimed that she was not allowed to order “just coffee” during a flight without purchasing a snack alongside. IndiGo has since reacted to the post, saying that its beverage service is now offered alongside snack orders as part of a revamped onboard service.

IndiGo has since reacted to the post. (X/@ritujoon2j)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to X, user Ritu Joon shared her experience saying, “Whenever I travel by flight, I usually order coffee to avoid feeling sleepy. But yesterday, something strange happened.”

“I ordered a coffee, and the air hostess asked, ‘Which munchies would you like with it?’ I said, ‘Just coffee is fine.’ But she replied, ‘You can’t order only coffee, you have to take some munchies with it.’” Ritu shared.

Questioning the policy, she added, “I was surprised. Since when did ordering a simple coffee require a compulsory side snack too? Is this something new I am not aware of?”

Ritu shared the post along with a picture of a coffee glass and a snacks box inside the flight.

Take a look below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post soon went viral, prompting a response from IndiGo.

Responding to Ritu, the airline wrote, “We would like to inform you that we have revamped our services, and our complimentary beverage service is offered alongside any snack order. This is part of our commitment to providing an enhanced in-flight experience for all our customers. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you on your next journey with us.”

In response, the flyer said, “Thanks for the clarification. I hope you take the feedback into consideration and allow passengers to order just coffee without compulsory munchies in the future.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: IndiGo passengers walk on plane wing at Bengaluru airport amid smoke scare. Video)

What did social media say?

The post also triggered mixed reactions on social media, with several users claiming they had faced a similar experience on IndiGo flights.

One user wrote, “Yes. These guys have started this combo thing. I experienced it too last time.”

“The airline is just trying to force an upsell into high-margin products. Coffee has lower margins, snacks don’t. Same logic as movie theatres pushing popcorn combos. And forcing passengers to buy munchies with coffee is absurd and illegal,” commented another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It’s been quite a norm from Indigo for sometimes. They don’t sell coffee separately!” wrote a third user.

“Indigo has been offering this combo for over 2 yrs now.. if you are new to flights with Indigo then a surprise to you but it's usual for frequent flyers like me...You can choose any drink(hot/cold) with a side snack(cashew/almond/cookie),” said one user.