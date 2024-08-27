Which is the best place for an American moving to India? Reddit helps US woman with Mumbai vs Goa dilemma

A Reddit user, Individual-autonomy8, is seeking advice on which city, Goa or Mumbai, would be a safer home base for a year in India. She wants to know what daily life is like in both cities, as she is looking for a safe and comfortable place to settle. In her post, she mentioned that she is a 24-year-old female from the USA moving to India for a year. She will be working full-time remotely and has many hobbies. USA Reddit user seeks advice on the safer choice for a year in India.(Unsplash)

According to her post, she has heard that Mumbai is very populated and people there are respectful and warm. On the other hand, Goa is known for being super green and calmer but has a significant tourist presence.

The user is looking for a city where she can do activities like archery, Acro yoga, martial arts, dance, Pilates, aerial skills, hiking, ceramics, swimming, camping, and theater.

The Reddit post was shared with the caption, “I am a 24F from the USA and moving to India for a year. I will be working full-time remotely. I have many hobbies and want to visit other parts of India during the year, but I would like to have a home base in one safe location. What is daily life like in Mumbai and Goa?”.

“I love to bring people together and host gatherings. How easy or difficult is it to naturally form friendships in Goa and Mumbai? How much culture remains in these areas? The safety seems to be the same in both locations. Is that true?” she further adds.

Take a look at the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reacting to the post a user, RayedBull, commented, "Have you been to India before? Indian cities are not easy. Takes a while to get used to their cause of pollution, traffic chaos, litter, etc I would say spend time in Goa. You will have a good mix of foreign tourists + young artsy Indians if you go to Arambol".

A second user, ShotAir1, commented, “It completely depends on the kind of life you choose to live since you're shifting here both of them are gonna be tough but Mumbai is a very fast-paced city, at the same time goa is a slow life".

Another user, Airok6571, commented, “Bombay is the city for you. It has everything activity-wise".

Reddit users are advising the 24-year-old female to carefully consider her options between Goa and Mumbai. As per the social media users, Goa offers a peaceful environment, while Mumbai is known for its dynamic atmosphere.