Woman compares quality of life in India and USA, says her thoughts will trigger people

A woman took to X to share her thoughts on quality of life in India and the US. She expressed that he used to think that getting groceries delivered at home or affordable house help made for a “luxurious life in India”. However, after visiting the US, she claimed that clean air or good roads make for a “real quality of life”. Expectedly, her post has created chatter with people who support or disagree with her. A woman's post on quality of life in India and the US has created chatter on X. (Unsplash/littlej1428, Ferdinand Stöhr)

“Day 11 today in the US and here’s a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody’s opinion triggers you, that's a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy ,” X user Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi wrote.

Then she listed the things that she thought made up for her “luxurious life in India” - “quick food deliveries”, “10 min grocery delivery”, and “affordable household help”.

However, after her visit to the US, she said that she realised “basic things” like “clean air”, “ongoing electricity”, “availability of water”, “plenty of greenery”, and “good roads” are the “real quality of life”.

She then wrote more about her thoughts on the quality of life in both countries. “Anyhoo, perhaps it’s my definition of quality of life and luxury that has changed. I don’t know if I’ll ever attain any of the above. But it’s definitely a thought in my head,” she wrote and concluded her post.

Take a look at the India vs US post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 3.8 lakh views. In addition, the post has further accumulated more than 2,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this X post on quality of life between India and the US?

“100 percent agree. It takes courage to voice this opinion. Civic sense is a highly underrated attribute,” posted an X user. “You can get such life if you move 50 kms away from any city in India,” suggested another.

“Both places have their plus and minus. You usually cannot have everything in one place,” expressed a third. “Small correction - nobody walks to the grocery stores in the US (assuming you live in suburbs where 90% of the people live),” commented a fourth.

A fifth person wrote, “Whenever I want, I can go to the US or the UK as a tourist and enjoy, but for those who stay put, they miss what life in India is!”

What are your thoughts on this India vs US post?