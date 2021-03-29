Home / Trending / White tigress Bijaya in Odisha's Nandankanan gives birth to three cubs
White tigress Bijaya in Odisha's Nandankanan gives birth to three cubs

According to the authorities of the park, Bijaya delivered the cubs at 10:58 am, 1:00 pm, and 1:35 pm on Sunday.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The image shows Bijaya with her cubs.(ANI)

Bijaya, a white tigress at Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park, has given birth to three cubs.

According to the authorities of the park, Bijaya delivered the cubs at 10:58 am, 1:00 pm, and 1:35 pm on Sunday. This is the third time the tigress delivered cubs at the zoo. The tigress had given birth to two cubs earlier on August 20, 2016 and September 17, 2017.

"The big cat has experience in taking proper care of the cubs. All activities of Bijaya and her cubs are regularly watched by veterinary doctors of Nandankanan through CCTV," Bimal Prasanna Acharya, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, informed.

"As of now, the tigress and the cubs are doing well," the Deputy Director informed.

The total number of tigers at the Nandankanan Zoological Park is now 28.

