Who is Anil Menon? All about the Indian-origin NASA astronaut aboard the ISS

Indian origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon has recently reached the International Space Station (ISS) on his first space mission, drawing attention from people in India and around the world. Travelling aboard Russia's Soyuz MS 29 spacecraft, Menon will spend several months on the orbiting laboratory, where he and his fellow crew members will carry out scientific research, technology demonstrations and maintenance work.

Who is Anil Menon?

Anil Menon is expected to spend about eight months aboard the ISS. (Instagram/@astro_anil)

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Anil Menon is a NASA astronaut, emergency medicine physician and lieutenant colonel in the United States Space Force. Born and raised in the United States, he is of Indian and Ukrainian heritage. His father is from India, while his mother is from Ukraine.

Menon studied neurobiology at Harvard University before earning a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. He later completed his medical degree and specialised in emergency medicine, building a career that combined healthcare with aerospace.

NASA selected him as part of its 2021 astronaut class. Following more than two years of intensive training, he became eligible for long duration missions to the International Space Station.

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His work before becoming an astronaut

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{{^usCountry}} Before joining NASA's astronaut corps, Menon worked as the first flight surgeon at SpaceX. According to NASA, he helped develop the company's medical programme for astronauts and supported several human spaceflight missions, including the historic Demo 2 mission, which carried astronauts to orbit aboard a SpaceX spacecraft for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before joining NASA's astronaut corps, Menon worked as the first flight surgeon at SpaceX. According to NASA, he helped develop the company's medical programme for astronauts and supported several human spaceflight missions, including the historic Demo 2 mission, which carried astronauts to orbit aboard a SpaceX spacecraft for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

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He also served as a crew flight surgeon for NASA, working closely with astronauts living and working aboard the International Space Station.

Away from spaceflight, Menon has experience as an emergency physician and has served in the United States military, giving him expertise in handling high pressure situations.

What will he do on the ISS?

According to NASA, Menon is expected to spend about eight months aboard the International Space Station. During the mission, he will conduct scientific investigations, help maintain the space station and support experiments that examine how living in microgravity affects the human body.

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The research carried out on the ISS helps scientists prepare for future missions to the Moon and eventually Mars. Many experiments also contribute to advances in medicine, materials science and technology that can benefit life on Earth.

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Why his journey matters

Menon's first trip to space marks an important moment in his career and adds another Indian origin name to the growing list of astronauts contributing to international space exploration. While he represents NASA on this mission, his achievements have drawn interest in India because of his family roots and his multidisciplinary background.

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His journey shows that today's astronauts often have experience in medicine, engineering, research and the military.