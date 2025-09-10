Who is Elisabet Lann? Sweden’s new health minister collapses during live press conference

Sweden’s Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during a live event. The shocking moment captured on camera shows the journalists at the press conference and her colleagues rushing to help her after she appeared unconscious. This happened shortly after she was named health minister. Elisabet Lann collapses moments after being named Sweden’s new health minister. (Screengrab)

“Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann suddenly collapsed during a press conference. She fell face-first onto the podium as people rushed in to give her immediate assistance,” an X user wrote while posting a video of the moment.

Footage shows Elisabet Lann with her colleagues, including Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Suddenly, she starts falling forward and topples over a lectern before collapsing on the floor.

Some of the journalists and politicians are seen rushing to her aid. Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch is also captured, placing Lann in the recovery position.

Following the incident, she was rushed out of the room, and the press conference was cancelled.

Who is Elisabet Lann?

She was a member of the investigation team that presented the findings on whether Swedish healthcare can be fully nationalised. She was appointed to the cabinet position after the resignation of her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson.

“Swedish healthcare is of high quality; the main issue is the long waiting times. We must transition to equitable healthcare. It is clear that we must strengthen government control." Lann said before collapsing, reported European news portal Euractiva. "It is not worthy of a welfare state that so many people are waiting for healthcare."

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “I am hopeful that this is just a case of her locking her legs when standing too long, or dehydration (which is what they will ultimately say it is). However, I have eyes. Stuff like this is happening a lot. Isn't it?” Another remarked, “I wish her swift recovery!”

A third commented, “Poor thing; she must have felt bad.” A fourth wrote, “I hope she gets well soon.”

What caused her to faint?

The health minister later shared an update about her health and explained why she collapsed, reported the DailyMail. “This is what can happen when you have low blood sugar.”