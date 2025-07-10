Who is Jay Chaudhry? Indian-origin tech founder among America’s 10 wealthiest immigrants

Jay Chaudhry, an Indian-American entrepreneur, is now among the richest 125 foreign-born US citizens living in the country. The Indian-origin founder secured the eighth position on the Forbes list of immigrant billionaires. Born in a small Himalayan village, Jay Chaudhry relocated to the US in 1980. (LinkedIn/Jay Chaudhry)

Who is Jay Chaudhry?

He is the CEO of Zscaler. The company deals in cybersecurity, and Chaudhry founded it in 2008. In March 2018, the company went public.

Where was he born?

According to a Forbes report, he was born in India. His hometown is a small Himalayan village that didn’t have access to electricity or running water when he was in school.

When did Jay Chaudhry relocate to the US?

He moved to America to attend graduate school in 1980. Earlier, he lived in the Bay Area but later relocated to Nevada.

Jay Chaudhry education:

An IIT alum, he completed his B.Tech from IT-BHU, which later became IIT (BHU) Varanasi. He received his master of science degrees in electronic and computer engineering and industrial engineering and management from the University of Cincinnati. In addition, he studied at Harvard Business School.

Jay Chaudhry's net worth:

According to a Forbes report, his net worth is $17.9 billion. He and his family own around 40% of the Nasdaq-listed firm Zscaler.

A serial entrepreneur:

Zscaler is not the only company that the Indian-origin tech mogul founded. During his career, he started other tech firms, which other companies later acquired.

He started his first firm in 1996 after he and his wife Jyoti quit their jobs. They invested their life savings to start Chaudhry’s first cybersecurity firm, SecureIT.

Who else is on the Forbes list?

Three of the 10 richest people in America are immigrants, and the list is topped by the world's richest man, Elon Musk - who was born in South Africa. Russian-born Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Taiwan-born Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, and Hungary-born businessman Thomas Peterffy claimed the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

The top ten names on the list also feature Miriam Adelson & family, Rupert Murdoch & family, Peter Thiel, Jan Koum, and John Tu.