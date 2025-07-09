Who is Sabih Khan, Apple’s new COO with roots tracing back to India?

Apple on Tuesday named Sabih Khan as its chief operating officer (COO) who will take over the operation from Jeff Williams. The company added that the Indian-origin executive will transition to this new position “as part of a long-planned succession.” Sabih Khan, who has worked at Apple for 30 years, is set to become the company's chief operating officer. (Apple, Unsplash)

Where was Sabih Khan born?

Khan was born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1966. While in school, he moved to Singapore with his family. He later relocated to America.

What did he study?

He has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University. The Apple executive has also earned a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

When did he join Apple?

He joined the tech company in 1995 and has worked in various roles for the past 30 years. According to a statement by the company, he has “played an important role in delivering each of Apple’s innovative products to market.”

Where did he work before?

Prior to joining Apple, Khan worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader.

When will he assume the role of the COO?

Khan is currently Apple’s senior vice president of Operations, reporting to the current COO, Jeff Williams. However, later this month, Khan will replace Williams to assume this role.

Though Williams will no longer be the COO, he will oversee Apple’s design team alongside the company’s Health initiatives.

What did Tim Cook say about Khan?

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook praised Khan as a “brilliant strategist” in a statement issued by the company. He said, “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain.”

“While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Cook added.

The CEO added that Khan has helped advance the company’s “ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability.”