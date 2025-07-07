Indian-origin man in Canada questions western dream, plans return to India for simpler life

A young tech professional in Canada has sparked conversation online after sharing his desire to leave behind the Western lifestyle and return to India for good. Posting under the username @Competitive-Group-80 on Reddit, the 25-year-old man wrote a detailed and candid account of his emotional disconnect with life in Canada and his growing pull towards his Indian roots. An Indian-origin man posted about his desire to leave Canada and start fresh in India.(Representational image/Pexels)

"I'm 25M, a Canadian citizen and an Indian OCI. Single. I grew up in Gurgaon, spent 11 years of my life there. I'm pretty unhappy with my life in Canada, we have a house, and I work a meh tech job but I do not feel fulfilled,” he began.

A longing for home

In the post titled “Moving back to India”, he further shared that since 2021, he has visited India ten times, following a long gap of ten years. “When I returned for the first time, it felt like I had gone back in time in a good way. All my memories of childhood came flooding back,” he wrote, explaining how nostalgic the experience was.

Despite his family's reluctance, the man expressed serious intentions of returning. “I have been pushing my parents to buy a house in India but they're not buying into the idea. Instead, I'm thinking of buying a relatively cheap property for myself… I don't know what I will do, but I definitely want to return.”

He acknowledged India’s flaws, but was equally critical of life in the West. “India has its flaws, I get it, but so do these western countries. I personally do not see a happy future for Indians in general in the West.” He also shared his long-term vision of starting a small business in India and eventually living off his inheritance. Declaring his intention to remain single, he noted, “I plan to stay single/unmarried. I have seen too much drama in my family alone pertaining to marriage and frankly it's just not worth it.”

Online reactions

The post sparked a variety of responses, ranging from encouragement to caution.

One commenter suggested, “You are a Canadian citizen. If shit hits the fan in India, you can always go back to Canada anytime. Give yourself 3-5 years in India and see. Just don’t let Plan B come to mind too often.”

Another user offered direct advice: “If you think it will make you happy, do it. Don’t overthink. Taking others’ opinions will confuse you more. Good luck.”

A third chimed in with, “Do what makes you happy. You’re young—you can afford to take risks.”

However, others voiced practical concerns. “Going on a vacation is very different to living there. Try living there for six months first,” one user warned.

Another commenter, who had made a similar decision, wrote, “Came back from the USA 16 years back and never regretted it.”

Yet, another issued a humorous warning: “Good. Indian tax and its return will make you run to Canada again.”