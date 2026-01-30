Who was Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, real estate baron found dead at his Bengaluru office
Confident Group chairman CJ Roy was found dead at his Bengaluru office, with police suspecting suicide.
CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, police officials confirmed.
Found dead at office premises
According to the police, Roy was discovered with bullet injuries at his office located near Richmond Circle. Officials said he had sustained injuries from his licensed firearm. A post mortem examination is awaited, and investigators have stated that while suicide is suspected, the cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.
Sources cited by PTI said that a gunshot was heard inside the office premises, after which staff members rushed to Roy’s room and found him lying in a pool of blood.
Who was CJ Roy
CJ Roy was a prominent name in India’s real estate and infrastructure sector. He founded Confident Group and served as its chairperson, building the company into a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and education.
Under his leadership, the group expanded its footprint across multiple cities. Roy often spoke about values and commitment in business. In a message available on the Confident Group website, he had said, “Our founding principles have been well practiced in the form of delivering what we commit.”
Surge in online searches
Following news of Roy’s death, online interest surged sharply. The term Confident Group emerged among the top trending searches on Google. Data showed that in the last one hour alone, the search volume for Confident Group touched around 50,000, reflecting widespread public attention and concern surrounding the incident.
